Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi-bound Air India Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong due to tech glitch

Delhi-bound Air India Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong due to tech glitch

Flight AI315, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, turned back as a precaution after the pilot detected a potential problem mid-air

Air India
Flight AI315, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, turned back as a precaution (Photo: Air India by Shutterstock)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An Air India flight en route from Hong Kong to Delhi returned shortly after takeoff on Monday morning due to a suspected technical issue. Flight AI315, operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, turned back as a precaution after the pilot detected a potential problem mid-air. The specific nature of the technical snag has not been disclosed.
 
The flight landed safely in Hong Kong, and all passengers disembarked. The aircraft is undergoing inspection.
 
The incident follows a major crash on June 12, when Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, went down shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad en route to London. The aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and at least 38 on the ground. A British national seated in 11A was the sole survivor. It was the first fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since the aircraft entered commercial service in 2011.
 
Since the Air India plane crash, this is the second instance that a Boeing 787 Dreamliner has returned mid-flight due to a technical snag.
 
On June 15, a British Airways Dreamliner operating Flight BA35 to Chennai returned to London mid-air following a technical snag. The airline said the aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally.
 
On the same day, Air India Express passengers on flight IX-1226 from Guwahati to Kolkata faced repeated delays due to a technical glitch. The flight, carrying 170 passengers, was originally scheduled to depart at 9:20 pm on Saturday from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Travellers were deboarded twice and ultimately faced a wait of more than 18 hours before being flown to their destination on Sunday afternoon.
 
Following the crash, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated enhanced inspections of Air India's entire Dreamliner fleet. The airline also announced that long-haul operations could face delays due to these ongoing checks. “Some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes, especially those to airports with operating curfews,” the airline said in a statement on X.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers following heavy rain in Mumbai

Uttarakhand helicopter crash: MoCA halts all operations till Monday

Premium

Travel industry in turbulence amid worsening West Asia situation

Air India Express Guwahati-Kolkata flight delayed by over 18 hours

Premium

Aviation insurance premiums may see up to 10% spike post Air India crash

Topics :Air Indiaboeing dreamlinersBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story