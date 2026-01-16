DGCA clarifies compensation issues related to IndiGo cancellations, delays

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday stated that passengers affected by IndiGo’s large-scale flight cancellations and delays between December 3 and December 5 have received their refunds and would be receiving additional compensation on top of that.

In a press note, the DGCA stated that affected passengers are eligible for compensation in line with specific civil aviation regulations, which outline the facilities that must be provided by airlines in cases of cancellations and delays.

According to the DGCA, IndiGo has informed the regulator that “all refunds for IndiGo flight cancellations during the period of December 3–5 have been fully processed and cleared to the original source of payment”.

The airline has also conveyed that passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the scheduled departure during the aforementioned three-day period can also claim compensation, “where applicable”, in accordance with DGCA regulations. Beyond the statutory compensation framework, the regulator noted that IndiGo has introduced an additional customer support measure, termed a “Gesture of Care (GoC)”, for passengers impacted during the peak disruption period. Under the GoC initiative, the airline is providing “two travel vouchers of ₹5,000 each (total value ₹10,000)” with a validity of 12 months to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours between December 3 and December 5.

Passengers can check eligibility and submit their details through IndiGo’s website, while the list of eligible flights has also been published online, the DGCA said. The regulator further advised passengers to ensure accurate contact details are provided at the time of booking to enable airlines to communicate schedule changes and provide timely assistance. On December 11, IndiGo had announced travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 for passengers stranded for several hours between December 3 and December 5. The airline had clarified that these vouchers were “over and above” the compensation mandated under DGCA rules, which require airlines to pay between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 to passengers whose flights are cancelled less than 24 hours before departure, depending on the duration of the flight.