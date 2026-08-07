Akasa Air launches loyalty programme 'Akasa Elevate' as airline turns 4

Four-year-old Akasa Air on Friday launched its loyalty programme as the airline seeks to provide enhanced travel experience and various benefits to passengers.

The airline, which started flying on August 7, 2022, on Friday completed four years, with its Founder and CEO Vinay Dube describing the journey so far as "extremely exciting".

The loyalty programme called 'Akasa Elevate' will enable members to earn points on eligible flights and ancillary products and services, a release said.

"As we enter our fifth year, our focus remains firmly on disciplined growth, operational excellence, employee centricity and delivering differentiated experiences for our customers," Dube said.

The airline said Akasa Elevate is designed to reward customer loyalty with greater value, personalised recognition and enhanced travel benefits. In an interaction with PTI, Dube said Akasa Air thinks itself as an "Experience-Led Carrier (ELC)". "We have worked very hard to create this experience for our customers, and so the launch of the customer loyalty programme is just this natural extension as a way of saying thank you to all our customers," he said. According to the release, passengers who have flown with the airline since April 1 this year can join Akasa Elevate and claim their points retrospectively.