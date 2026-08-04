Hyderabad airport boosts cargo network with Emirates Taipei-Dubai freighter

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport here on Tuesday welcomed the commencement of Emirates SkyCargo's dedicated Boeing 777 Freighter service connecting Taipei, Hyderabad and Dubai.

The new service strengthens Hyderabad Airport's growing position as one of India's leading air cargo gateways, while further enhancing trade connectivity between East Asia, India and the Middle East, a GMR release said.

With a payload capacity exceeding 100 tonnes and long-haul operating capabilities, the Boeing 777F will significantly boost cargo movement across the strategic TaipeiHyderabadDubai corridor, it said.

The new service is expected to support the seamless movement of high-value and time-sensitive shipments, including pharmaceuticals, life sciences products, electronics, semiconductors, perishables and express cargo.

The introduction of Emirates SkyCargo's dedicated Boeing 777 Freighter service on the TaipeiHyderabadDubai corridor is a significant milestone in Hyderabad Airport's cargo growth journey, said Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. As global supply chains continue to evolve, cargo infrastructure and connectivity are becoming critical drivers of economic competitiveness and the new freighter service is expected to play a key role in supporting the movement of servers and other high-value technology equipment, he said. By strengthening the connectivity between major technology and manufacturing hubs, the route offers a secure, reliable, and time-sensitive logistics solution for critical digital infrastructure cargo, further reinforcing Hyderabad's position as a preferred gateway for technology-driven supply chains, he said.