Bhopal, Khajuraho airports top AAI's customer satisfaction survey

Airports in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Khajuraho have received top scores in the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) pan-India customer satisfaction survey, an official said on Friday.

The survey report is based on the feedback collected from 58 out of 62 airports across the country, the official said.

In the first round of the survey, conducted between January and June, airports at Bhopal, Khajuraho and Udaipur in Rajasthan topped the chart by securing a perfect score in terms of customer satisfaction.

Round 2 of the survey was conducted between June and December, during which airports in Bhopal, Khajuraho and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in neighbouring Maharashtra scored 4.99 points out of 5.