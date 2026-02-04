Air India clears fuel control switches on all B787 aircraft after checks

Air India on Wednesday said it has completed precautionary re-inspections of the fuel control switches on all its operational Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and that no issues were found during the checks.

The airline said the inspections were carried out “in an abundance of caution” after an observation reported by one of its pilots.

In a statement, Air India also acknowledged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) “proactive oversight” in carrying out independent inspections and clearing the fuel control switches.

The airline said it will fully comply with the regulator’s guidance to circulate aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s recommended operating procedures for the fuel control switches to all crew members.

On Monday, the non-governmental organisation Safety Matters Foundation said that pilots on Air India’s AI132 London–Bengaluru flight found that the left engine fuel control switch on their Boeing 787 aircraft failed to remain locked in the “Run” position during engine start on two attempts and moved towards “Cutoff”. Fuel control switches are cockpit switches that allow pilots to start or shut down an aircraft’s engines by moving them between the “Run” and “Cutoff” positions. Any unintended movement of these switches during flight can have serious consequences, which is why they are designed to lock into position. These switches played a key role in the AI171 crash, operated using a Boeing 787 aircraft, which took place last year in Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. After the crash, fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 planes were checked and no issues were found.