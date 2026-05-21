Delhi airport issues health advisory amid Ebola outbreak concerns

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries, directing travellers showing symptoms to immediately report to airport health authorities for screening.

The advisory, issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Health Ministry, asked travellers coming from countries reporting Ebola cases , including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, to remain vigilant for symptoms linked to the disease.

According to the advisory, passengers experiencing symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, muscle pain, weakness, sore throat or unexplained bleeding must immediately report to the Airport Health Officer or the designated health desk before immigration clearance.

The advisory further stated that travellers who may have come into direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient should undergo immediate screening. It also warned that any passenger developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival must seek medical attention without delay and inform healthcare officials about their recent travel history. Travellers have also been urged to cooperate with health screening procedures and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR). Govt reviews preparedness, says no Ebola case detected in India Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held on Wednesday to review preparedness and response measures across states and Union territories, according to news agency PTI. During the meeting, chaired by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, health secretaries of all states and Union territories were directed to ensure readiness at all levels.