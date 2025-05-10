Delhi airport operations normal amid evolving airspace conditions: DIAL

Operations at the Delhi airport are presently normal though some flights might be impacted due to the evolving airspace conditions amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan, officials said.

Enhanced security measures have been put in place at airports across the country as the military conflict between the two nations intensified.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, said in a post on X that operations are presently normal at the airport.

"However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures, as per the orders of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security checkpoint processing times may take longer," it said.

Passengers have also been advised to arrive early to accommodate potential delays at security checks.

The DIAL also requested passengers to cooperate with the airline and security staff for smooth facilitation.

On Friday, 138 flights to and from Delhi airport were cancelled by various airlines.