Pilot rest non-negotiable: DGCA to Delhi HC on plea against FDTL relaxation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA ) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that weekly rest for pilots is non-negotiable and no relaxation has been given to any airline, reported Bar and Bench.

The aviation regulator made the submission before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia in relation to a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging its decision to keep the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules in abeyance after widespread flight disruptions in December 2025.

DGCA counsel Anjana Gosain stated that weekly rest is non-negotiable and cannot be tampered with. “No relaxation has been given to any of the airlines. We have not withdrawn it. This statement can be there that weekly rest remains in operation,” the counsel added.

She further stated that limited relaxation had been granted specifically to IndiGo for night operations, which are scheduled to end on February 10. The revised FDTL rules are intended to enhance flight safety by limiting pilot duty hours, requiring longer rest periods, and curbing night landings, in line with global fatigue risk management standards. However, India’s largest carrier IndiGo was not prepared for full implementation when the stricter norms were rolled out in November 2025, eventually leading to a pilot shortage and cancellation of over 4,000 flights. To avoid further disruption, the DGCA temporarily suspended the new norms and granted limited exemptions until early February 2026 to allow airlines time to adjust.