Air India may shift maintenance in-house with Singapore Airlines' help

By Mihir Mishra

Air India plans to lean on shareholder Singapore Airlines, or SIA, to move some aircraft maintenance services in-house instead of outsourcing them to a state-owned company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Indian airline is preparing to take on pre-flight and daily aircraft inspections, minor repair work and other troubleshooting activities from state-owned AI Engineering Services Ltd., or AIESL, said the people, who weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Air India was in the midst of a transformation under its new owners — the Tata Group bought the unprofitable former state-run carrier in 2022 — when flight AI 171 crashed in the western city of Ahmedabad , killing all but one of the 242 people on board. The phased move away from AIESL follows a deadly crash in June — the cause of which remains unknown , a sectorwide safety audit and a temporary safety-related pause in service.

ALSO READ: Air India flight undergoes immediate cleaning after mid-air cockroach scare Gaining control of maintenance services was a part of Air India’s restructuring plan even before the plane crash, but it had been put off in favor of getting more aircraft flying regularly and improving the experience on-board, the people said. Concerns had been raised internally in the past as well about the service provided by AIESL — formerly a subsidiary when the carrier was state-owned — citing problems such as clogged toilets on flights, they said. ‘Fleet Expansion’ The Indian carrier “continues to work closely with AIESL. However, with our fleet expansion — 570 aircraft including a significant number of widebody jets— India’s current MRO infrastructure is not equipped to support this scale,” an Air India spokesperson said in an email. MRO refers to Maintenance Repair and Overhaul services.