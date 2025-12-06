Travel operators offer 100% refunds amid Indigo flight cancellations

As India’s largest airline, Indigo, faces one of its biggest crises after it cancelled 1,000 flights on Friday, travel operators are increasing their customer support and offering full refunds to affected travellers on select dates.

“We understand how stressful flight disruptions can be. To support inconvenienced passengers in these difficult times, ixigo will refund full convenience fees and assured fees for all our customers whose IndiGo flights are cancelled by the airline between 3rd and 8th December 2025,” the Gurugram-based company said in a statement on Saturday. “Our team is committed to help ixigoers get quick full refunds and help with alternate bookings.”

Meanwhile, EaseMyTrip stated that it is closely monitoring the situation around the recent flight cancellations and is fully committed to supporting all impacted customers. Additionally, to manage the surge in queries, it has strengthened its 24/7 customer support helpdesk, enabling travellers to receive timely assistance, clear guidance, and real-time updates. “Our dedicated teams are actively working to ensure swift resolutions, whether through seamless rescheduling options or 100 per cent refunds for affected bookings. Our priority remains unwavering, to minimise inconvenience, offer transparent communication, and ensure every customer is taken care of with the highest level of service,” EaseMyTrip’s statement said.

Indigo, too, has posted on X, stating, “In response to recent events, all refunds for your cancellations will be processed automatically to your original mode of payment. We will offer full waiver on all cancellations or reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between December 5, 2025 and December 15, 2025.” On the other hand, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has taken serious note of concerns regarding unusually high airfares being charged by certain airlines during the ongoing disruption. In order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing, MoCA has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes, according to a release by the Press Information Bureau. The release added that MoCA will continue to closely monitor fare levels through real-time data and active coordination with airlines and online travel platforms.