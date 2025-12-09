Govt cuts IndiGo flight schedule by 10% to help stabilise operations

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said IndiGo has been directed to cut its flight schedule by 10 per cent to help stabilise operations at the crisis-hit airline.
"The ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilizing the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10 per cent has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before," the minister said.
The development comes hours after the avition regulator DGCA issued an order directing IndiGo to reduce its flight schedule by 5 per cent.
Naidu also said that IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers was again summoned by the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday and he confirmed that 100 per cent of the refunds for flights affected till December 6 have been completed. "A strict instruction to expedite the completion of the remaining refunds and baggage handover was given," Naidu added.