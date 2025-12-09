Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo back on its feet; operations stable, says CEO Peter Elbers

IndiGo back on its feet; operations stable, says CEO Peter Elbers

Elbers, however, remained tight-lipped on the compensation to customers, whose flights were cancelled at the last minute or were hugely delayed

Peter Elbers, IndiGo CEO

IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Crisis-ridden IndiGo on Tuesday claimed that the airline is back on its feet and operations are stable, even as it keeps addressing all customer needs.

In the latest video message, IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers also said that lakhs of customers, whose flights were cancelled or delayed, have already received their full refunds, and the process is ongoing on a daily basis.

Elbers, however, remained tight-lipped on the compensation to customers, whose flights were cancelled at the last minute or were hugely delayed.

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry's passenger charter, if an airline fails to inform a passenger of his/her flight cancellation at least two weeks before departure, compensation is legally mandatory, and its amount depends on the flight duration.

 

Also, the airline has to provide compensation automatically, without passengers asking for it.

Also Read

railway staff, loco drivers, loco pilots, trains, tracks

Loco pilots push for FDTL-like rest rules as IndiGo crisis continues

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

Why IndiGo's board is not keen on removing CEO Pieter Elbers amid crisis

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo crisis exposes risks of airline dominance and operational lapses

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

Airport operators likely to seek compensation from IndiGo for biz losspremium

indigo airlines, indigo

Flight disruptions credit negative, may hit IndiGo financially: Moody's

"IndiGo is back on its feet, and our operations are stable. We've let you down when a major operational disruption happened, and we're sorry for that," Elbers said in a video message on Tuesday.

"Earlier, we had indicated to normalise between December 10-15. I can confirm now that today, as of December 9, our operations are fully stabilised, which means flights reflecting on our website are scheduled to operate with an adjusted network," he added.

Acknowledging that the people, whose flights were abruptly cancelled or delayed, were travelling for various reasons, he said, "Thousands of you could not travel, and we are profusely apologetic about that".

Initially, the airline's first priority was to get "all stranded and delayed customers safely" to their destinations or back home, Elbers said, adding that "then we started our refunds".

Lakhs of customers have already received their full refunds, and the airline continues to do so on a daily basis, he said without giving any specific amount that IndiGo has released so far.

"Most of the bags stuck at airports have already been delivered back to your homes, and our teams are working very hard on delivering the remaining ones very soon. And we also continue to address all customer needs," Elbers said.

He said that the restoration of IndiGo's network and flights was being done on a "war footing".

"On December 5, we could only fly 700 flights. Thereafter, gradually yet steadily improving to 1,500 on December 6, 1,650 on December 7, 1,800 on Monday and Tuesday, more than 1,800," the CEO said.

As of Monday, the airline was flying back to all its 138 destinations in its network, he said, adding that IndiGo's on-time performance was also back to normal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apple India

Apple will earn more from iPhone cover sales than airlines: IATA chief

airplane, airport

Global airlines set for record $41 bn profit in 2026 as demand surges: IATA

indigo airlines, indigo

Over 400 IndiGo flights cancelled nationwide; IGI Airport most affected

K Ram Mohan Naidu, Civil Aviation Minister

No airline will be allowed to cause hardship to passengers: Naidu

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo asked to cut winter schedule by 5% amid high cancellations: Details

Topics : Airline IndiGo IndiGo crisis Indian aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon