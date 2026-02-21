IndiGo appoints Rohit Rikhye as OCC head after Dec flight disruptions

IndiGo has appointed Captain Rohit Rikhye as the new Head of Operations Control Centre (OCC) in place of Jason Herter, the first rejig at the airline's senior management level after the massive operational disruptions in December last year.

In January, aviation regulator DGCA took various actions against the airline, including imposing penalties totalling Rs 22 crore and asking dismissal of a senior vice-president, in relation to the operational disruptions.

In an internal communication on Friday, the airline said Rohit Rikhye has been appointed as the Head of OCC with immediate effect.

He would report to Chief Operating Officer (COO) Isidre Porqueras.