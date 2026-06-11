Security alert at Kannur airport after note 'misinterpreted' as bomb threat

A note "misinterpreted" as a bomb threat by the cabin crew of a Mumbai-Kannur IndiGo flight that landed at the international airport here on Wednesday triggered an emergency alert and a full-scale security response.

The note was found in a waste bin inside one of the lavatories of the aircraft that landed at the airport around 3.20 pm. Following the discovery, the cabin crew informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other authorities, police said.

An emergency alert was issued at the airport and after landing, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for security checks. The bomb and dog squad teams conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft, but nothing suspicious was found, they said.