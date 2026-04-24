Noida Airport appoints new interim CEO amid security clearance issue

Noida International Airport has restructured its leadership, appointing Nitu Samra as chief executive officer (CEO) on an interim basis, after directions from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) that the CEO of an airport in India must be an Indian national.

Christoph Schnellmann, the Swiss national who had been CEO since August 2020, will transition to the role of executive vice chairman on the board of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL).

Noida International Airport is developed and operated by YIAPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which won the bid for the development, construction, and operation of the greenfield project. With Schnellmann's elevation, Samra will now be the interim CEO of YIAPL.

In a statement issued on Friday, the airport said, “This change follows directions issued by the BCAS that the CEO of an airport in India is required to be an Indian national.” Samra, who has been serving as chief financial officer (CFO) since October 2021, will lead the airport "on an interim basis" until a formal selection process is completed by the board, it added. The airport said Schnellmann will “continue to support the project and its transition to operations” in the new position. Daniel Bircher, chairman of YIAPL, said that this management change brings the airport into compliance with BCAS requirements while maintaining "continuity" in the airport’s leadership team, adding that the “newly structured team will support a smooth transition into operations”.

The leadership change follows the Centre’s decision to deny security clearance to Schnellmann, a development that came to light around April 21–22. The decision by BCAS effectively prevented him from continuing in a role that requires oversight of sensitive security protocols and coordination with intelligence agencies. The denial is linked to regulatory provisions that require the head of a greenfield airport to be an Indian citizen. Schnellmann, a Swiss national, was found to be non-compliant with these norms, which stem from long-standing aviation security rules, including a 2011 order that treats the airport CEO as a designated security coordinator.