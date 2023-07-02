Banking beyond weather reports: Why lenders need a green business strategy

An issue which has not received enough attention is the lack of ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) shepherds, among lenders. There is no legacy expertise to fall back on. The sums involved are huge. The average annual investment for the transition to net-zero emission by 2050 is projected at $5 trillion (estimates range from $1.9 trillion to $ 9.2 trillion) over the next three decades. The Council on Energy, Environment and Water has estimated that investments of $10.1 trillion will be needed to meet India’s net-zero commitments by 2070.

The latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has highlighted two major challenges arising from climate-related events — recalibrating operations and business strategies to support the green transition, and strengthening resilience in the face of rising vulnerability. This observation comes even as Mint Road’s green taxonomy is in the works.