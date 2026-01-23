Banks raise Rs 89.5k crore via CDs in December fortnight, rates surge

CDs are rated by approved rating agencies, enhancing their tradability in the secondary market based on demand. Banks rely on CDs primarily because they offer multiple benefits in the financial system, including trading opportunities, liquidity management, and addressing maturity gaps.

Although issuances in the fortnight ended December 31 were the second highest ever, the total outstanding CDs in the system stood at Rs 5.68 trillion, which was lower than the Rs 5.7 trillion level reached during the fortnight ended November 28, which was a record high. This is because short-tenor CDs are maturing, and banks are replacing them with wholesale deposits from sources other than the CD market.