Banks see strong deposit growth in Q3 outpaced by rapid credit expansion

“Business numbers are good. Maybe some foreign portfolio investors booked profits on the good news. There could also have been concerns around the higher credit-deposit ratio. A higher CD ratio indicates that deposit growth is not commensurate with credit demand. Ideally, the CD ratio should be in the range of 70-80 per cent. If it is above 80 per cent, it suggests excessive lending, which could lead to higher stressed assets in future if not backed by deposits,” said Chokklaingm G, founder of Equinomics. The banking system’s CD ratio is now at an all-time high of more than 81 per cent, as the gap between loan growth and deposit growth continues to widen.