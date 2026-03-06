Bihar MFI bill may disrupt operations, delay recoveries, say analysts

The Bihar Micro Finance Institutions (Regulation of Money Lending and Prevention of Coercive Action) Bill, 2026, could lead to operational challenges for lenders, weigh on borrower credit discipline, increase delinquencies, and delay recoveries for regulated entities — including non-banking financial company–microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs), banks and small finance banks (SFBs), analysts said.

The proposed legislation, which is yet to become law, mandates compulsory state-level registration for microfinance players that are not yet registered with the state authorities. Under the proposed framework, MFIs will have to register with the Bihar government through the Finance Department before operating or disbursing loans in the state.