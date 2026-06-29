PFC-REC merger may reduce overlapping bond issuances, improve efficiency

The merger will create India’s largest infrastructure financing institution with a combined loan book of over ₹11 trillion. However, unlike the merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) with HDFC Bank, the transaction is not expected to materially alter the dynamics of the corporate bond market.

The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger led to a structural reduction in corporate bond supply as one of the country’s largest bond issuers shifted from wholesale market borrowings to a deposit-funded banking model. However, both PFC and REC are government-owned non-banking financial companies that depend on bonds and other wholesale borrowings to fund lending. The merged entity will therefore continue to access the corporate bond market to finance investments in the power and infrastructure sectors.