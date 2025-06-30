Indian banks may face NIM pressure, slow credit growth: RBI report

The Indian banking system, although resilient, could face near-term pressure on its margins due to an easing monetary policy, slowing credit growth, and a negative credit impulse as well as a shift in banks’ liability profiles, with the share of higher-cost term deposits and certificates of deposit (CDs) rising relative to low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report. According to the RBI, the easing monetary policy cycle could impact banks’ net interest margins (NIMs) as a growing share of the loan book is linked to the external benchmark-based lending rate (EBLR), which resets more frequently with changes in the repo rate. In contrast, term deposits — which are also rising — carry fixed contractual rates that are revised less frequently. However, the central bank noted that the recent 100 basis point (bp) cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) will help cushion this impact by releasing funds for banks and reducing their costs.

Secondly, the slowdown in credit growth, and credit impulse turning negative could also put pressure on the banks. Credit growth in the system is growing in single digits, and has come off massively from its peak of over 20 per cent growth back in 2024. "Pursuant to the RBI's decision to increase risk weights on certain segments of consumer credit and bank lending to NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), loan growth in these two sectors has fallen sharply, contributing to a slowdown in total loan growth. Overall, a more cautious approach by lenders, improvement in lending standards, and the restoration of risk weights on bank lending to NBFCs are stability-enhancing and credit-positive", the RBI said in the report.

Additionally, according to the RBI, economic slowdown, if any, amid heightened uncertainty could drag credit demand lower, which may impact asset quality and profitability. Another area of concern highlighted by the central bank is the changing profile of banks’ liabilities, with a growing share of higher-cost term deposits and CDs compared to low-cost CASA deposits. Meanwhile, the RBI also highlighted that asset quality of unsecured retail portfolio, which forms 25 per cent of retail loans and 8.3 per cent of gross advances, relatively weakened compared to the overall retail portfolio, with gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio at 1.8 per cent vis-à-vis 1.2 per cent in March 2025, especially in respect of private sector banks.