Home / Industry / Banking / Search for unclaimed deposits in 30 banks available on UDGAM: RBI

Search for unclaimed deposits in 30 banks available on UDGAM: RBI

In August, the RBI launched the portal to assist the public in searching for their unclaimed deposits across banks in one location

Aathira Varier Mumbai
Photo: RBI UDGAM website

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The search facility for unclaimed deposits in thirty banks has been made available on the Reserve Bank of India’s Centralised Web Portal, UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation), from September 28, 2023.

“The members of the public are hereby informed that the search facility for 30 banks was made available on the portal on September 28, 2023, which covers around 90 per cent of such unclaimed deposits (in value terms) in the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund,” the RBI stated in a press release on Thursday.

In August, the RBI launched the portal to assist the public in searching for their unclaimed deposits across banks in one location. The new setup will help users identify their unclaimed deposits in various accounts and enable them to either claim it or make the account operative at their respective banks.

The search facility now includes Canara Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Punjab and Sind Bank, Axis Bank Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd, Saraswat Co-operative Bank, IndusInd Bank Ltd, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

In the initial phase, only seven banks were available on the portal: State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, South Indian Bank, DBS Bank India, and Citi Bank. A search facility for the remaining banks was scheduled to be made available from October 15, 2023, in a phased manner.

The RBI announced the initiative on April 6, 2023, as part of the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, due to the increase in the amount of unclaimed deposits with the lenders.

Also Read

RBI launches 'UDGAM', centralised web portal for unclaimed deposits

RBI to come out with centralised web portal to search unclaimed deposits

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Govt to launch portal for unclaimed shares, dividends by February 2024

Goldman Sachs plans expansion in India, opens new GCC hub in Hyderabad

Banks continue to struggle for CASA share in Q2, challenge to remain in H2

IndusInd Bank launches digital banking app, aims 10 mn customers in 3 years

Fintech unicorn Slice announces merger with North East Small Finance Bank

UPI-based ATMs will not replace conventional ATMs; both will co-exist

Topics :bank depositsRBIBank insuranceIndian BankUnion Bank of IndiaHDFC Bank

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story