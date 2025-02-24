Ujjivan SFB calls Swiss challenge for Arcil's bid for micro bad loans

Bengaluru-based Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has called for counterbids to sell its Rs 364.5 crore stressed micro banking portfolio loans through a Swiss challenge auction, triggered by an anchor bid of Rs 34.26 crore from Avenue Capital and State Bank of India-backed Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL), according to multiple sources aware of the development.

The anchor bid for the exposure translates to a haircut of around 90 per cent for the lender.

The portfolio put up for sale by the bank comprises 119,478 accounts. The bank has called for counterbids on a cash-plus-security-receipts basis by February 26, with a markup of 5 per cent over the anchor bid of Rs 34.26 crore.

If there are no counterbids, the anchor bidder – ARCIL – will be the successful bidder for the bank’s asset up for sale. However, if counterbids are received, ARCIL will be given the opportunity to match the highest counterbid. The stressed micro banking asset put up for sale by the bank includes a Rs 294.5 crore loan pool, which is 150 days past due (DPD), and Rs 70 crore worth of loans that have already been written off by the bank. The microfinance sector has been grappling with persistent challenges over the past several months, resulting in a notable deterioration in asset quality in the segment. Industry-wide stress in the microfinance sector has built up due to unchecked credit growth and the issuance of multiple loans to customers, leading to significant overleveraging among borrowers.

Major banks and microfinance-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are witnessing a significant rise in delinquencies within this segment. As a result, several banks have started selling off these portfolios that have turned sour. IndusInd Bank had sought bids from ARCs to offload Rs 1,573 crore of non-performing microfinance retail loans from over a million accounts. The bank had invited bids on a full-cash basis (100 per cent cash basis) from entities interested in acquiring these assets and set a reserve price of Rs 85 crore, which would translate into a recovery of 5.04 per cent for the bank. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank was also looking to offload around Rs 355 crore of microfinance loans and had set a reserve price of Rs 52 crore.