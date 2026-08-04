100,000 daily instant househelp orders: How much are workers earning?

India's instant househelp industry has reached a new milestone, with leading platforms now collectively handling more than 100,000 bookings a day. As companies such as Snabbit, Pronto, and Urban Company's InstaHelp compete with faster deliveries, lower prices, and aggressive expansion, they are also racing to onboard thousands of domestic workers.

However, while customers are increasingly paying as little as ₹29 or ₹99 for cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, or meal preparation, an important question remains: How much are the workers actually taking home?

The answer depends not just on the payout per booking, but also on the number of jobs completed, travel time, incentives, and how efficiently platforms can keep workers occupied throughout the day.

How much do workers earn per booking? According to Anjali Sardana, Founder and CEO of Pronto, partner earnings are based on the duration of each job rather than the price paid by customers. "Our partner payouts are structured at approximately ₹150-190 per hour of work. Accordingly, a 30-minute job translates to ₹90-95, and a 60-minute job to ₹150-190, subject to the service type and applicable incentives," she said. Pronto's payout is broadly in line with Urban Company's InstaHelp, where workers reportedly earn around ₹150 per hour. Snabbit, meanwhile, has said its experts earn roughly ₹80-100 per hour, reflecting a slightly different payout structure.

The figures suggest that workers are paid independently of customer-facing discounts. Sardana said promotional offers are funded by the platform rather than deducted from partner earnings. What does a worker earn in a day? Per-booking earnings tell only part of the story because a worker's overall income depends on how many jobs they complete in a day. According to Pronto, a partner working a standard eight-hour shift completes five to six bookings and earns around ₹800-900 a day. Comparable figures have not been officially disclosed by Urban Company's InstaHelp or Snabbit, although reported worker earnings indicate a similar daily earning range.

Workers interviewed by Business Standard said completing more jobs within the same locality helps boost daily earnings, while time spent travelling or waiting between bookings can reduce their take-home pay. Sardana added that around 13 per cent to 20 per cent of a worker's shift is spent travelling between jobs, waiting for the next booking, or taking breaks. As platforms expand into densely populated neighbourhoods, reducing travel time between bookings has become increasingly important because it allows workers to complete more jobs within the same shift, thereby improving their earning potential. How much can workers earn in a month? Based on average daily earnings of ₹800-900 over 28 working days, a regular Pronto partner can earn around ₹25,000 a month, according to the company.

Monthly earnings reported by other instant househelp platforms are also in a similar range, although they vary depending on the number of hours worked. According to figures shared by Snabbit workers, partners working more than eight hours a day earn around ₹20,000 a month, while those working over 10 hours earn about ₹25,000. Those working longer hours can earn around ₹30,000, while the highest earners report monthly incomes of up to ₹40,000. An InstaHelp professional had earlier said that workers earn an assured monthly income of around ₹20,000-25,000. Earlier reports also indicated that the top five per cent of InstaHelp workers earn about ₹50,000 a month.

Workers told Business Standard that they joined instant househelp platforms because these offered a more predictable income than traditional domestic work, along with benefits such as health insurance and accidental cover. Are discounts reducing worker pay? The rapid growth of instant househelp services has been accompanied by intense price competition, with platforms rolling out heavily discounted introductory offers while continuing to invest in customer acquisition. Industry reports estimate that the leading players collectively burnt around $16-17 million in June as they competed for market share. Despite the aggressive discounting, Pronto says customer promotions do not affect worker payouts. According to Sardana, the platform bears the cost of discounts, while partner earnings remain unchanged.