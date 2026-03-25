84% employers looking to sustain or increase their workforce in H1FY27

Over four out of five employers intend to maintain or increase their workforce in the first half of 2026–27 (FY27), with 58 per cent of employers planning to expand their workforce, while 26 per cent foresee no change between April and September 2026, according to a report by TeamLease released on Wednesday.

The report, titled Employment Outlook Report, showed that Net Employment Change (NEC) — a key measure of hiring sentiment — has improved to 4.7 per cent for H1 FY27, up from 4.4 per cent in the previous half-year and 2.8 per cent a year earlier, indicating a gradual strengthening in job creation plans across sectors.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,268 employers across 23 industries and 20 cities, conducted between November 2025 and January 2026. Of the respondents, 58 per cent expect to increase their workforce in the April–September period, while 26 per cent foresee no change and 16 per cent anticipate a reduction. The report also showed that 64 per cent of employers reported an increase in total employment costs following the implementation of the new labour codes, prompting companies to revise compensation structures and workforce strategies. The report said the changes to the wage definition — requiring basic pay to constitute at least half of total wages — have increased statutory liabilities such as provident fund and gratuity contributions for many employers.

As a result, 80 per cent of employers said they are revising salary structures, while 34 per cent indicated they may moderate wage growth to manage higher employment costs. In addition, 62 per cent reported upgrading HR systems and compliance processes to align with the new regulatory framework. According to the report, hiring demand in the upcoming half-year is expected to be led by sectors such as ecommerce and technology start-ups, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and power and energy, which show the highest expansion intent among employers. In terms of employment growth measured through NEC, ecommerce and tech start-ups recorded the highest projected increase at 8.9 per cent, followed by healthcare and pharma at 7 per cent, and manufacturing, engineering, and infrastructure at 6.6 per cent.

Among cities, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune are expected to lead hiring activity during the April–September period, reflecting strong demand for technology, services, and engineering talent. Salary increments in FY27 are expected to remain broadly stable across sectors, with the highest increases projected in EV and EV infrastructure (10.5 per cent), fintech (9.9 per cent), and healthcare (9.7 per cent), according to the report. Core sectors such as manufacturing, FMCG, and automotive are likely to see increments in the 9–9.4 per cent range, while retail, BPO, and textiles are expected to record comparatively lower increases of below 8 per cent.

Across cities, increments are projected within a relatively narrow 8.8–9.8 per cent band, with Chennai and Pune leading at around 9.8 per cent, followed by Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Visakhapatnam at about 9.7 per cent. Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president, TeamLease Services, said hiring had begun to recover in FY26 following policy measures aimed at boosting consumption, including changes in income-tax slabs, lower cash reserve ratio and repo rates, and the rollout of GST 2.0, along with a favourable monsoon. However, he noted that hiring had remained relatively subdued over the previous five to six quarters due to muted consumption demand and weaker capital market performance.