A season for textiles, from Union Budget to biggest India Art Fair so far

February has begun with a good amount of conversation around textiles. First, the Union Budget put the sector, which is one of India’s oldest and most diverse, at the heart of the country’s growth story, with the finance minister turning the spotlight on handlooms and announcing mega textile parks and policy support. The next day, the long-delayed India-US trade deal signalled tariff relief for several industries, including textiles. This renewed attention now finds a cultural echo at the India Art Fair, where, besides other forms of creative expression, fabric and fibre are being explored not just as materials, but as repositories of identity, belonging, labour, and living knowledge.