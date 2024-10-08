Airlines suspend flights in region as tensions in Middle East rise

The Spanish airline cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 14.



Air France-KLM

Air France extended its suspension of Paris-Tel Aviv flights until Oct 15 and Paris-Beirut flights until Oct 26.

KLM extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of this year at least.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.



Air India

The Indian flag carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.



Bulgaria Air

The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until Oct 31.



Cathay Pacific

Hong Kobased Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.



Delta airlines

The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Dec. 31.

Easy Jet

The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025.



Emirates

UAE's state-owned airline cancelled flights to Beirut through Oct 15. It resumed flights to Amman from Oct 6 and to Iraq and Iran from Oct 8.



FlyDubai

The Emirati airline suspended flights between Dubai and Beirut until Oct 31, a flydubai spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.



IAG

IAG-owned British Airways cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct 26.

Iberia Express cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 31, IAG's low-cost airline said in an e-mailed statement.

Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12, 2025, while flights to Amman were cancelled until further notice.



Iran Air

The Iranian airline cancelled all flights to and from Beirut until further notice.



Iraqi Airways

The Iraqi national carrier suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.



ITA Airways

Italy's ITA Airways extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Oct 31.



LOT

The Polish flag carrier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 26, while its first scheduled flight to Beirut is planned for April 1, 2025.



Lufthansa Group

The German airline group suspended flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 31 while flights to Tehran were suspended through Oct 26.

Flights to Beirut were suspended until Nov. 30.

It will not use Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice, aside from a corridor used for flights to and from Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. Israeli airspace will not be used until Oct 31.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.



Pegasus

The Turkish airline cancelled flights to Beirut until Oct 28.



RyanAir

Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct 26.



Qatar Airways

The Qatari airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon.



SundAir

The German airline cancelled Berlin-Beirut and Bremen-Beirut flights until Oct 31.



United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future.



Virgin Atlantic

The UK carrier extended its suspension of Tel Aviv flights until the end of March 2025, it said in an e-mailed statement.

The Hungary-based airline suspended flights to and from Israel through Oct 8.

