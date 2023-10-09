Flipkart and Amazon are India's two biggest e-commerce websites. Flipkart is a domestic Indian player that functions only in India. On the other hand, Amazon is a worldwide platform that works in basically every major country.

Over the years, Flipkart has developed a solid presence in India, becoming the country's biggest e-commerce platform. But, since Amazon entered India, it has been developing quickly in service and popularity.

Hence, Flipkart and Amazon are both rather notable ecommerce brands in India. So, let us take a look at a few significant products from India's two biggest e-commerce websites, Flipkart and Amazon, and see how they fare in different areas or categories.

Amazon vs Flipkart: Best deals on Phones

Poco F5-the Poco F5 is one of the most incredible gaming phones in existence right now. In case you needn't bother with the extra 4GB RAM, the base variation (8GB+256GB) of the Poco F5 meets all your gaming necessities. It is now available on a good deal at Flipkart for Rs 22,999 without bank offers.

Motorola Edge 40- In case you are searching for a gorgeous gaming phone with IP68 protection, the Motorola Edge 40 is a simple proposal. In case you need a phone that can run every recent title at decent settings and offers smooth interactivity, the Motorola Edge 40 is a great choice for Rs 24,999.

Apple iPhone 14-The base variation of the phone that accompanies 128GB capacity can be bought from Flipkart for Rs 56,999 without bank offers. But, in case you have a tight budget, it is suggested to go with the iPhone 13, which has a similar processor as the iPhone 14 however, passes up a couple of highlights like Action mode. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 51,999.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro- In case, you are searching for one of the value-for-money gaming phones, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a great choice. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is presently accessible on Amazon for Rs 32,999 without offers.

3 Best Smart TV Deals on Amazon and Flipkart

Sony Bravia KD-65X74L- The Sony Bravia TV TV series essentially rules the television sector, on account of outstanding sound and video quality. You can utilize your SBI Visa to choose an 18-month no-cost EMI and get a great rebate on the generally discounted base price.

LG 48A2PSA- This LG 4K OLED 48-inch smart television is one of the most outstanding deals to snatch this season sale. The standard cost in the off-sale season of this television is around Rs. 75,990. But, presently, this base cost has come right down to Rs. 59,999. Also, the SBI credit card 18-months no-cost EMI option diminishes this cost further.

Samsung UA55AUE65AKXXL - While discussing the best television deals during the sale, it is hard to not make reference to this Samsung Crystal Neo Series 4K TV. But, thanks to the latest Amazon deal, the base cost has been diminished to Rs. 43,990. Moreover, you can use a SBI Credit card and the year no-cost EMI option to bring this cost even lower

Amazon and Flipkart season sale: Other prominent deals

Amazon Flipkart sale- Dell 14 Laptop is available at Rs15,000 discount on Amazon under its Great India Festival Sale. It is now selling at Rs 34,990 on the platform.

Up to 89% off on smartwatches- In case you are searching for the best smartwatches with AMOLED screens, this is an ideal opportunity to get them at Amazon Sale 2023.

HP Laptop 15s available at a discount of Rs 12,000- The site is presenting a Rs 5,000 discount on SBI visas. The laptop works on a 2-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor. It has 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD memory.