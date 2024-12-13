Ambuja Cements commissions 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Group firm, on Friday announced the commissioning of a 200 MW solar power project in Khavda, Gujarat, to supply green power to 20 cement plants.

The Khavda project is part of Adani Cements' plan to have 1 GW of renewable power from solar and wind projects, along with 376 MW from WHRS (Waste Heat Recovery Systems).

"The balance 806 MW capacity from this project is at various stages of commissioning and expected to start transmitting in phases between March 2025 and June 2025," said a statement.

Of the remaining 806 MW capacity from this project, 156 MW of wind power from Khavda and a further 300 MW of solar power from Rajasthan are expected to be commissioned by March 2025 in phases.

The balance of 350 MW of solar power is expected to be commissioned by June 2025.

This will "positively impact the company's EBITDA" as this development leads to an impressive 70 per cent savings compared to current power cost, it added.

The company is spending around Rs 10,000 crore to enable 60 per cent of its power requirement to come from green power by FY28.

Adani Group Cement Business CEO Ajay Kapur said the company is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

"This is the first phase of our 1 GW renewable power project in our efforts to decarbonise the value chain. We aim to power 60 per cent of our total energy consumption from green power sources by FY28. This helps us reduce our overall cost and deliver strong value to our stakeholders," he added.

Ambuja Cements, with its subsidiaries, has taken the Adani Group's cement capacity to 89 MTPA with 22 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 21 cement grinding units across the country.

It is the second largest cement manufacturer after Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech and aims to have 140 MTPA capacity by FY28.