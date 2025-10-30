ICAR rejects GM-Free India's claims of data rigging in genome rice

The Coalition for GM-Free India on Thursday wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan , alleging that the official trial data of two recently released genome-edited rice varieties had been manipulated to manufacture false claims of success — an allegation immediately termed “baseless” and “motivated” by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The denial came hours after the coalition accused ICAR and the Ministry of Agriculture of rigging trial data for Pusa DST-1 and DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala) — rice varieties announced by the minister on May 4, 2025.

Activists allege inconsistencies in trial data

At a press conference, the coalition presented data from ICAR’s Annual Progress Reports (2023 and 2024) of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Rice (AICRPR), alleging that official conclusions contradict actual field results.

The group claimed that Pusa DST-1, promoted for salinity tolerance, showed no yield advantage in 2024 coastal or inland salinity trials and underperformed in 12 of 20 sites in 2023. It further alleged that the summary claim of “30 per cent higher yield” was based selectively on just eight locations in one zone. For DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala), claimed to yield 17 per cent higher and mature 20 days earlier than the normal crop, the coalition said it underperformed in 8 of 19 trial sites in 2023 and showed only a three-day difference in flowering time, not 20 days as claimed.

ALSO READ: Affirma Capital leads $56 mn investment in RMSI to tap AI, mapping growth

“There was neither premature release of either of the genome-edited rice varieties nor were their testing results ‘rigged and hyped’. All the protocols and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Central Sub-Committee on Crop Standards, Notification & Release of Varieties under the Seed Act (1966) have been, and are being, strictly followed,” ICAR said in a statement. The research body added that varieties were blind-coded during testing alongside 500-plus breeding lines annually to ensure unbiased evaluation. “All field performance data are publicly available online,” it said, referring to www.aicrip-intranet.in. “Despite these transparent and scientifically validated evaluations, the Coalition for a GM-Free India continues to disregard evidence from over 24 independent testing centres across the country and persist with its agenda to block technological progress in agriculture,” ICAR added.