Anti-infective drug sales surge in May as fever season grips country

Sales of anti-infective drugs in India grew 7.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,130 crore in May 2025, up from ₹1,979 crore in the same month last year, driven by the onset of the viral season and a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to analysts and medical experts.

Within the anti-infective segment—which accounts for about 11 per cent of total Indian Pharma Market (IPM) revenue—sub-groups such as antibacterials and antifungals led growth, with sales rising 9.1 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in May.

Data from market research firm Pharmarack shows antibacterial sales increased from ₹1,676 crore in May 2024 to ₹1,829 crore in May 2025. Antifungal sales rose to ₹152 crore from ₹142 crore in the same period. Together, these two sub-segments made up approximately 93 per cent of total anti-infective sales last month.

Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said one of the main factors behind the surge is the onset of the viral season, which typically begins in April. "During this time, respiratory infections, viral fevers, and gastrointestinal illnesses become more frequent. While many are viral and do not necessarily require antibiotics, these are often prescribed as a precaution or in response to patient demand," he said. Experts also pointed to a rise in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks as another contributor. "Although most cases are mild, concerns about complications lead to use of antivirals and supportive antibiotics, particularly for high-risk or elderly patients. Hospitals also use anti-infectives to prevent or manage secondary infections following viral illnesses," one medical expert said.

India reported 7,400 active Covid-19 cases as of June 14, up sharply from just 35 cases on April 28, 2025. According to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), May’s growth was also supported by new product launches and price hikes by companies in the segment. Additionally, high temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions may be fuelling demand. "Hot weather increases the risk of food- and waterborne infections such as typhoid and gastroenteritis, which require antibiotics. Illnesses during travel or from dehydration can also lead to secondary infections," Tayal added. Monsoon may push demand further Analysts expect further growth in the coming months as the monsoon triggers seasonal illnesses.

Sheetal Sapale, Vice-President (Commercial) at Pharmarack, said, “Acute therapies such as anti-infectives are expected to see continued growth due to an increase in cough and cold, vector-borne diseases, and skin infections during the rainy season.” Nishith Sanghvi, Director, Corporate Ratings at Ind-Ra, added, “The Indian Pharma Market may grow by 7–8 per cent Y-o-Y in FY 2025–26, with sustained momentum in chronic and acute therapies like anti-infectives, supported by pricing and product launches.” Sales for major Anti Infective sub segments