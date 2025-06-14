Home / Industry / News / Chinese tech giants tap India as export base to US, Africa, West Asia

Chinese tech giants tap India as export base to US, Africa, West Asia

Chinese firms like Oppo, Realme, and Hisense begin exporting from India to global markets, aided by local partnerships, manufacturing scale, and a push to diversify supply chains

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
Chinese smartphone and electronics companies have started sending products from their Indian plants to places like West Asia, Africa, and even the United States, according to a report by The Economic Times. These markets were earlier mostly supplied by China and Vietnam. This shift follows the Indian government's efforts to encourage exports and the expansion of local factories in India.
 
Regulatory filings show the strategy is already paying off. Oppo Mobiles India booked ₹272 crore in export revenue during FY24, while Realme Mobile Telecommunications (India) reported ₹114 crore, according to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies on May 12.   
 

Television push: Hisense steps out

 
Appliance major Hisense Group plans to start shipping televisions and white goods made in India to West Asian and African markets early next year, the news report said. “The designs and everything done in Hisense’s China facility will be replicated here,” said Ajay Singhania, managing director of partner Epack Durable, which is investing ₹100 crore in a new plant at Sri City.
 
Since border tensions flared in 2020, officials have informally urged Chinese firms to deepen localisation — working with Indian partners, building domestic distribution networks, exporting from India and inducting Indians into senior roles. While the first three targets are progressing, no major Chinese electronics company has yet appointed an Indian chief executive.
 

Lenovo and Transsion join in

 
Lenovo Group will soon export servers and laptops assembled in India, complementing Motorola smartphones already shipped to the US from Dixon Technologies. Dixon, which also makes handsets for Transsion Holdings’ Itel, Tecno and Infinix brands, is expanding capacity by 50 per cent to meet overseas orders. Transsion has begun sending shipments to Africa.   
 
  Industry executives say Haier is evaluating similar moves, and brands such as Vivo, OnePlus and Xiaomi are negotiating export partnerships, the news report said.
 

Policy tailwinds: PLI scheme

 
Several of the new export programmes ride on India’s production-linked incentive scheme. Few Chinese brands qualified directly, but contract manufacturers such as Dixon are beneficiaries. A promoter of a leading assembler noted that exporting has been “a long-time ask of the government,” predicting more companies will follow, the Economic Times reported.
 
Smartphones became India’s top export item in FY25, with shipments jumping 55 per cent year-on-year to $24.14 billion. Apple accounted for roughly $17.4 billion and Samsung for most of the rest. Now a clutch of Chinese brands is queuing up to join the list.

smartphones market Chinese smartphones India exports India smartphone market

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

