AWS plans to add $23 bn to India's GDP by 2030, says Sandeep Dutta

Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to contribute $23.3 billion towards India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030 while supporting over 1.31 lakh jobs annually, a senior executive from the company said on Thursday.

This announcement comes as the cloud infrastructure provider prepares to invest $12.7 billion by the end of 2030 to meet the growing demand for cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

“We're all aware that India is on the cusp of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy. As AWS, we continue to deepen our commitment towards India,” said Sandeep Dutta, president of India and South Asia, AWS.

He was speaking at the AWS Summit in Mumbai. In January, the company announced plans to invest $8.3 billion in cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region in Maharashtra. This is part of its broader $12.7 billion investment plans for India. "We are continuously working with the government and the industry to find opportunities to mitigate India's skill gap. Since 2017, AWS in India has trained more than 5.9 million people on cloud and related skills," Dutta added. He also revealed that the company plans to install more than 200 million smart meters in India by 2030.

"Over the course of the next few years, we will install in excess of 200 million smart metres in India. Why? The objective is very clear. We intend to bring down, as a country, our technical and commercial loss levels from the current trajectory of 13.8 or 14 per cent to 7 per cent in the next five to six years," he explained. Dutta noted that every 100 basis points of loss reduction could potentially add ₹4,500 crore to the country. Smart meters are capable of digitally tracking real-time usage of electricity, gas or water, and transmitting the data directly to utility providers.

AI push An AWS study found that 83 per cent of Indian organisations had appointed an executive with sole responsibility for overseeing developments related to AI. This highlights the growing importance of Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) in accelerating adoption and managing implementation complexity. The report added that another 15 per cent of organisations polled were planning to appoint such executives by 2026. With generative AI (GenAI) emerging as the top budgetary priority—followed by security and compute—companies are increasingly formalising AI leadership roles. The study also found that 43 per cent of organisations had fully integrated GenAI into their workflows.