BEE may revise CAFE-3 norms using E25 fuel as base for calculations

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is likely to revise the draft Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency-3 (CAFE-3) norms once again, this time adopting E25 rather than E20 as the base fuel for calculations used to frame the main compliance equation under the proposed rules, Business Standard has learnt.

The core equation determines the final carbon dioxide emission limit for each automaker. CAFE-3 norms are scheduled to come into force from April 2027 for a five-year period.

Israel and the US carried out military strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering a conflict that has disrupted oil supplies from the Gulf and driven global crude prices sharply higher. Since then, several government departments have been discussing with automakers a faster transition from mandatory E20 fuel to E25.

E20 fuel, containing 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, is currently mandatory at fuel stations across India.

Ethanol is produced domestically from sugarcane and grain, and raising the ethanol content in petrol is seen as a way to curb India’s growing crude oil import bill. E20 fuel, containing 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, is currently mandatory at fuel stations across India.

Draft CAFE-3 norms have been under discussion for several years, with automobile industry executives repeatedly urging the government to notify the final rules so companies can begin product planning and investment decisions.