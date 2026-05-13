BEE may revise CAFE-3 norms using E25 fuel as base for calculations

E20 fuel, containing 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, is currently mandatory at fuel stations across India.
Ethanol is produced domestically from sugarcane and grain, and raising the ethanol content in petrol is seen as a way to curb India’s growing crude oil import bill. E20 fuel, containing 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol, is currently mandatory at fuel stations across India.
Draft CAFE-3 norms have been under discussion for several years, with automobile industry executives repeatedly urging the government to notify the final rules so companies can begin product planning and investment decisions.
“The BEE is likely to revise the draft once again, keeping E25 as the base fuel. Cars over the next five years will most likely run on E25, so there is little point preparing a CAFE-3 equation based on tests conducted using E20 fuel,” said a source familiar with the matter.