Home / Industry / News / Bhumika Group to invest ₹700 cr in mixed-use development in Faridabad

Bhumika Group to invest ₹700 cr in mixed-use development in Faridabad

Spanning around 5 acres, the project will include 88 premium low-density residential units in 3BHK-plus-study configurations, along with staff accommodation

Real estate
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
NCR-based developer Bhumika Group will invest Rs 700 crore in developing a mixed-use development in Haryana’s Faridabad, with an estimated sales realisation of approximately Rs 1,500 crore.
 
Spanning around 5 acres, the project will include 88 premium low-density residential units in 3BHK-plus-study configurations, along with staff accommodation.
 
“The high-end residential will be complemented with high-end luxury retail, entertainment options such as a gaming zone, and multiple premium restaurants,” the company stated in an official statement.
 
While residential units will be priced at Rs 15,500 per square foot, retail stores will be leased at a rate of Rs 200 to 250 per square foot on the ground floor.
 
People in the know told Business Standard that brands such as Apple, Samsung and Vivo have already locked in for the retail component of the project. “The total construction timeline will be four years and three months, with all 88 residential units having been introduced in the initial launch,” the developer said.
 
Uddhav Poddar, chairman and managing director at Bhumika Group, said that the project reflects the firm’s long-term vision of developing spaces that go beyond construction and create meaningful urban ecosystems.
 
The second phase of the project will introduce a premium hotel tower featuring internationally styled suites designed for business travellers and long-stay guests.
 
Commenting on the choice of market, Bhumika Realty CEO Siddharth Katyal said that Faridabad is entering a defining growth phase, driven by large-scale infrastructure upgrades, improved expressway connectivity and the emergence of integrated townships.
 
“We are witnessing a clear shift in buyer sentiment, where homebuyers and investors are actively looking beyond traditional micro-markets and recognising the long-term potential of well-planned developments,” he added.
 
The group’s portfolio includes Urban Square Mall — the largest in Rajasthan. It will develop another hotel near the mall. The group has also entered the metro mall segment with a project at NHPC Metro Station.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt infuses over ₹3,100 crore in women-led startups in 6 years

Govt amends petroleum and natural gas rules to ease E&P operations

US launches nine-country semiconductor coalition; India kept out of group

Cabinet clears Atomic Energy Bill to open civil nuclear power to pvt firms

Premium

Multiplex chains expect Dec to be one of the best-performing months in 2025

Topics :Real Estate RealtyReal estate developers

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story