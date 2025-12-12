Govt infuses over ₹3,100 crore in women-led startups in 6 years

The government has infused over Rs 3,100 crore into women-led startups over the past six years, through its three schemes including the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) to boost female entrepreneurship across the country, according to an update shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

As part of the first scheme, the alternate investment funds (AIFs) supported under FFS have invested approximately Rs 2,838.9 crore in 154 women-led startups from calendar years 2020 to 2025 (as of October 2025). The fund is operationalised by the Small Industries Development Bank of India, which provides capital to Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered AIFs, which in turn invest in startups.