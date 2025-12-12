Home / Industry / News / Govt infuses over ₹3,100 crore in women-led startups in 6 years

Govt infuses over ₹3,100 crore in women-led startups in 6 years

FFS leads with ₹2,839 Cr investment in 154 startups since 2020; Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa top recipients in 2025

artificial intelligence, Technology, ecommerce, Startups
A state-wise breakdown shows that only in calendar year 2025, women-led companies in Maharashtra (Rs 277.05 crore) received the highest investment, followed by Karnataka (Rs 264.99 crore) and Goa (Rs 119.99 crore).
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The government has infused over Rs 3,100 crore into women-led startups over the past six years, through its three schemes including the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) to boost female entrepreneurship across the country, according to an update shared by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
 
As part of the first scheme, the alternate investment funds (AIFs) supported under FFS have invested approximately Rs 2,838.9 crore in 154 women-led startups from calendar years 2020 to 2025 (as of October 2025). The fund is operationalised by the Small Industries Development Bank of India, which provides capital to Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered AIFs, which in turn invest in startups.
 
A state-wise breakdown shows that only in calendar year 2025, women-led companies in Maharashtra (Rs 277.05 crore) received the highest investment, followed by Karnataka (Rs 264.99 crore) and Goa (Rs 119.99 crore).
 
Under SISFS, where the government provides financial assistance to seed-stage startups through incubators, funds worth Rs 284.79 crore have been approved to date for 1,635 women-led startups. According to data shared by the government, Rs 5.878 crore has been dedicated to startups in Maharashtra in 2025 only. The scheme was implemented from April 2021.
 
Another scheme, CGSS, was implemented in April 2023 to enable collateral-free loans to startups. As of October 2025, loans amounting to nearly Rs 33.17 crore have been guaranteed to women-led startup borrowers. Notably, CGSS is operationalised by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Multiplex chains expect Dec to be one of the best-performing months in 2025

Govt amends petroleum and natural gas rules to ease E&P operations

Cabinet approves 100% FDI in insurance; Bill likely in Parliament on Monday

Brookfield to invest $1 bn to develop Asia's largest GCC in Maharashtra

Premium

India's top real estate developers step up push into plotted development

Topics :Company NewsIndustry NewsStartups

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story