Multiplex chains expect Dec to be one of the best-performing months in 2025

With films across various genres and languages to be released in December — starting with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, the patriotic film Ikkis featuring late actor Dharmendra, and Hollywood’s Avatar: Fire and Ash — cinema exhibitors expect the month to clock box office collections of Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore, making it one of the top-performing months in 2025.

The industry also anticipates 2025 to record an overall box office collection of around Rs 13,500 crore, making it the strongest year in India’s box office history after 2023. In comparison, multiplex chains struggled to gain footfalls in theatres last year, which were later boosted by the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. PVR INOX has already expanded its show count to cater to higher demand and anticipates sustained demand throughout the month.

Helping this momentum is the action thriller Dhurandhar, which touched the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. The Jio Studios and B62 Studios-produced film collected Rs 218 crore at the domestic box office in seven days, as per Girish Wankhede, a movie trade analyst. December has the potential to reach approximately Rs 1,500 crore, said Devang Sampat, managing director (MD), Cinepolis India. He added that the month’s variety of film releases is allowing theatres to maintain steady occupancy rather than relying on a single blockbuster weekend. Meanwhile, Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, MD, Miraj Entertainment, estimates December to clock around Rs 2,000 crore in total box office collections. So far, October has emerged as the highest-grossing month with Rs 1,669 crore at the India box office, driven by Kantara: A Legend: Chapter-1, according to Ormax Media.

“We have an excellent content lineup this month across genres — action, romance and drama — and the upcoming patriotic film Ikkis, which gives us the confidence to cater to a wide spectrum of audience preferences. Avatar: Fire and Ash is releasing on December 19, and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is releasing on December 25, along with many big regional releases,” said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer (CEO), revenue and operations, PVR INOX. “Instead of betting on a single segment, our strategy is to optimise show programming across all strong-performing titles. To maximise footfall, we have already expanded show counts wherever demand is high. Many cinemas are running early-morning shows and extending into late-night screenings to accommodate audiences.”

Cinepolis India sold 10 lakh tickets till Thursday for the film, while PVR INOX observed steady and consistent occupancy of more than 50 per cent throughout the week, with repeat viewers. Wankhede further added that in the first three days, the film made about Rs 103 crore in India, and its weekday box office collection for Wednesday and Thursday was higher than Tuesday’s box office collection. Certain cinemas run special ticket offers on Tuesdays. “Dhurandhar has become a phenomenon now. Its worldwide collection is Rs 313.75 crore. “Every character of this film is growing on people due to social media — through memes, Akshaye Khanna’s dance and acting going viral, and the songs and background music. Despite the film being more than three hours long, it has an entertainment quotient and engagement factor, which other films miss. At this rate, I think this film will be one of the biggest releases this year, with the potential to cross Chhaava’s mark,” Wankhede noted.

Following this, industry experts anticipate the year to cross the overall collection of 2024 and top 2023’s record collection of Rs 12,226 crore. The cumulative box office collection from January to October is 24 per cent higher year-on-year at Rs 11,077 crore, as per Ormax Media. It estimates this year’s collection to close near Rs 13,500 crore. This year, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 saw 6,00,000 repeat viewers, according to BookMyShow’s report. Re-released films attracted 5.8 million moviegoers to theatres, while Bengaluru led with the highest number of movie screenings between midnight and 6 am for the second consecutive year.