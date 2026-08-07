Only 4 cases of ethanol contamination reported so far, says Hardeep Puri

Commenting on energy supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia crisis, Puri said India successfully navigated the challenging period ensuring energy availability for consumers. This could be achieved on the back of the country’s robust refining capacity, he added.

“As far as India is concerned, we are in a happy situation today. We have been largely able to diversify our supplies. We built resilient infrastructure. We have trusted partnerships. We have technological innovation. We have reserves; they could perhaps be even more. Our holding capacity (for crude oil and products) is about 74 days plus. We have alternative fuels, and above all, we have the ability to protect our citizens from external shocks,” said Puri.