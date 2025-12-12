Cabinet approves 100% FDI in insurance; Bill likely in Parliament on Monday

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance sector, according to a senior government official on condition of anonymity. “This is a move aimed at accelerating capital inflows and expanding coverage in one of the world’s fastest-growing insurance markets. The Cabinet has today approved the 100 per cent FDI,” said the official.

The source further said that this is likely to be tabled on Monday in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, which is slated to conclude on December 19.

In the Union Budget for 2025-26, the government proposed removing limits on foreign direct investment in the insurance sector from the current 74 per cent. It also said existing regulations and conditions governing foreign investment in the sector would be reviewed and simplified.

Removing the FDI cap is expected to attract much-needed capital and global expertise, helping expand insurance coverage. General insurance penetration in India was relatively low — at 1 per cent of GDP — compared with a global average of 4.2 per cent in 2023, government data shows. “To ensure uninterrupted service and support to policyholders and to promote ease of doing business, one-time registration of insurance intermediaries is proposed. Further, the limit for seeking IRDAI approval for transfer of shares of paid-up equity capital is being raised from the current 1 per cent to 5 per cent for insurance companies,” according to the sources.

So far, the insurance sector has attracted Rs 82,000 crore through foreign direct investment (FDI). The finance ministry has proposed amending various provisions of the Insurance Act, 1938, including raising FDI in the insurance sector to 100 per cent, reducing paid-up capital, and introducing a composite licence. As part of a comprehensive legislative exercise, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956 and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 will be amended, alongside the Insurance Act, 1938. The amendments to the LIC Act propose empowering its board to take operational decisions, such as branch expansion and recruitment.

The Insurance Act, 1938 serves as the principal Act to provide the legislative framework for insurance in India. It provides the framework for the functioning of insurance businesses and regulates the relationships among insurers, their policyholders, shareholders, and the regulator, Irdai. “For enhancing insurance awareness and protection of policyholders, it is proposed to constitute a Policyholders’ Education and Protection Fund. For greater policyholders’ protection, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is being granted the power of disgorgement of wrongful gains made by an insurer or intermediary. It is proposed to create a legal anchor for creation and effective use of digital public infrastructure in the insurance sector to ensure that policyholders’ information is duly secured and protected,” according to the sources.

The source further noted that the requirement of net owned funds for foreign re-insurers is proposed to be reduced from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 1,000 crore to facilitate entry of more re-insurers, building greater re-insurance capacities in the country. Life Insurance Corporation of India is being provided greater operational autonomy for setting up zonal offices and aligning their foreign operations with the laws and regulations of respective jurisdictions. “To improve regulatory governance, a provision for standard operating procedure for regulation making is being introduced in the IRDAI Act. To make levying of penalty transparent and rational, factors for levying penalties are also being introduced,” the source added.