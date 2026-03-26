Cairn reduces output by 10% due to shipping complications from Iran war

Cairn Oil & Gas, India's ​largest private oil and ​gas producer, has ‌reduced output by 10% from 110,000 barrels per day due mainly to shipping logistic complications caused by the West Asia crisis, said Cairn founder Anil ‌Agarwal on Wednesday.

Agarwal said the company does not expect to reduce output further than that. Cairn, part of Vedanta ​Limited, aims to increase output by 500,000 ‌bpd in the next five ​years.

Agarwal, ‌who is also Vedanta chair, added ‌it is important India invest in ‌its own ​resources to ​reduce dependence on energy supplies from elsewhere.