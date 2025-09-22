IT services firms weigh H-1B fee hit but see levers to cut impact

On September 19, the executive US presidential order imposing a one-time payment of $100,000 on new H-1B visa applications filed on and after September 21 sent shockwaves through the IT industry. Analysts are assessing the likely damages and long-term consequences. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins could be negatively impacted by upwards of 0.5 per cent, and earnings per share (EPS) may reduce by as much as 6 per cent for the most exposed firms.

In the medium term, corporates and vendors could move away from visa dependency, shift more work offshore, and share higher cost burdens with clients. Companies with lower US exposure or a smaller onsite mix would be relatively better placed.

Given rising immigration risks and greater acceptance of offshoring post-pandemic, visa dependency has already reduced. Subdued IT demand over the past three years has also led to a drop in new visa applications by Indian companies. With average annual salaries of H-1B employees between $100,000 and $110,000, the hike could encourage a shift to local hires. The H-1B visa is valid for three years and may be extended for another three. One scenario is that a new applicant will pay $100,000 amortised over a six-year work horizon, implying an additional cost of around $17,000 per annum. Some of this may be passed on to clients, but it serves as a benchmark for estimating the impact.

Overall, companies say their US-based workforces are 20–40 per cent visa-dependent, including H-1B and other categories such as L1, as well as employees based in Mexico and Canada. New visa applications account for 15–20 per cent. However, it would be naïve to assume applications will continue at the same rate. GCCs and other modes of offshoring are likely to increase sharply. Conducting an exact sensitivity analysis is difficult without precise data on current H-1B deployment, new applications and US exposure. IT firms do not necessarily disclose such details, so analysts are taking North America exposure as a proxy.

Most likely, companies will reduce visa dependence, trigger higher offshoring to reduce costs, and attempt renegotiations to pass on additional expenses. It is estimated that the top 10 IT services players have between 1–4 per cent of total employees on H-1B visas. Higher offshoring could offset the impact. New petitions are expected to be filed only for niche skill sets where the client is willing to bear the visa cost, making it margin neutral. Since existing H-1B holders are unaffected, project delivery will not be disrupted, though wage inflation is expected. Overall, the financial impact of the H-1B visa changes is unlikely to be large in the short term. Over the medium to long term, Indian IT firms’ operating models are expected to further reduce reliance on H-1B visas. Onsite talent costs may escalate due to higher demand, but the initial panic may also present buying opportunities.