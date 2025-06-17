Home / Industry / News / Cement demand may be impacted in June due to early onset of monsoon: Ind-Ra

Cement demand may be impacted in June due to early onset of monsoon: Ind-Ra

The cement volumes witnessed a "notable recovery of 10-11 per cent y-o-y" in the March 2025 quarter after recording a subdued 2 per cent growth in the first half of the last fiscal

cement, cement sector
Around 45 million tonnes of acquisitions were announced across five major transactions in FY25, over half of which involved assets in the fragmented Southern region.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The cement demand, which grew 7 per cent year-on-year in April this year, may be impacted by the early onset of monsoon, according to a report by rating agency Ind-Ra.

However, overall cement demand is expected to grow in single digits in the June quarter on the weak base a year ago due to general elections, it said.

The cement volumes witnessed a "notable recovery of 10-11 per cent y-o-y" in the March 2025 quarter after recording a subdued 2 per cent growth in the first half of the last fiscal.

"The recovery was driven by an 11 per cent y-o-y pick-up in infrastructure to Rs 10.5 trillion, led by the central government capex after a similar y-o-y decline in 8M FY25," it said.

Despite this late recovery, the weak H1 restricted the overall demand growth for FY25 to 5 to 6 per cent, which is the lowest since the pandemic affected FY21, the report said.

Moreover, price hikes also aided the manufacturers in improving sales realisations in Q1 FY26 after a multi-decadal fall last fiscal. Cement players took multiple price hikes in April-May 2025, propelling y-o-y growth in prices after five quarters despite some rollbacks.

"Despite the healthy demand growth leading to a marginal increase in prices, cement realisations remained lower y-o-y in 4Q FY25. Cement prices fell 5-6 per cent y-o-y in FY25, marking the sharpest annual decline in the past 20 years, led by the intensified market share race as additional supply outpaced demand growth," the report said.

Southern India experienced the most pronounced price contraction due to oversupply, followed by the eastern region.

In the March quarter, despite an increase in capacities, utilisation for the listed cement companies remained at around 90 per cent.

"However, the overall utilisation for FY25 declined slightly to around 75 per cent (FY24:77 cent) due to the sluggish H1," it said.

It further said that consolidation in the cement sector will continue, where the top five players are snapping up smaller firms.

"The challenging operating environment in FY25 has widened the performance gap between large (Tier 1) and small (Tier 2) cement players. While the overall listed cement universe recorded 56 per cent y-o-y growth in sales volumes, Tier 2 players saw a decline of 2-3 per cent," it said, adding this disparity was even more evident in profitability.

Median EBITDA per tonne for Tier 1 companies declined around 20 per cent y-o-y, while Tier 2 players experienced a steep drop of over 50 per cent.

"This sharp decline in profitability has weakened the credit metrics of small players, whereas Tier 1 companies have maintained comfortable financial headroom, potentially paving the way for further consolidation," it said.

Around 45 million tonnes of acquisitions were announced across five major transactions in FY25, over half of which involved assets in the fragmented Southern region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FMCG firms brace for crude price impact but delay product price hikes

Premium

Helicopter insurance premiums to increase 15-30% amid accident surge

93% of richest Indians' wealth linked to listed firms: 360 ONE report

CTV adds 35 mn viewers, sees equal urban-rural reach: Kantar report

Gems, jewellery exports down 15.81% to $2,263 million in May: GJEPC

Topics :CementCement demandRain

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story