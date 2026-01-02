India's tech job openings fall 24% in January, hit six-year low: Xpheno

The number of active technology job roles in India continues to remain subdued and currently stands at the second-lowest level in six years, according to data from specialist staffing firm Xpheno.

As of January 2026, the number of active job opening stands at 103,000, down 24 per cent from 136,000 in same period last year. Though the 2026 numbers are slightly better than 102,000 in January 2024, but way below 262,000 openings four years ago, when the pandemic was getting over. The current active demand volume is down 60 per cent from the peak demand recorded in January 2022.

Apart from the overall drop in volume, the tech sector has also lost the majority contributor status it traditionally held. In 2022, the non-tech sector collectively overtook the tech sector as the largest contributor to total active jobs and has retained that position for more than three years. The tech sector has crossed the 50 per cent contributor mark only twice since then. “When headwinds and adversities hit in the latter half of 2022, the sector rollback was the sharpest and fastest. As active demand quickly dropped by 50 per cent to hit 133,000 in January 2023, the sector was set on a slide that it has found hard to recover from. But for a few short-lived periods of recovery, the overall decline continues and the outlook for regaining earlier volumes is not encouraging,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno.

Openings across job levels are down compared with a year ago, Xpheno data showed. Entry-level openings declined 18 per cent, while mid-senior and senior openings fell 12 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively. Active tech talent demand from global capability centres (GCCs) stood at 17,000, accounting for 16 per cent of total demand, and grew 13 per cent compared with December. Overall, GCC demand volumes rose 7 per cent year-on-year. Functionally, core technology and engineering roles dominated active demand with a 58 per cent share, although demand for tech and engineering talent declined 37 per cent. Business Standard reported last month that the services industry continues to be weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainties and limited visibility on the deal pipeline, especially new large deals worth more than $75 million. This, coupled with the impact of automation, increased use of machine-written code and a sharp focus by employers on productivity and efficiency, has also led to a decline in fresher hiring.