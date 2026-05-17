Centre tapping Big Tech companies for data centres, R&D in West Bengal

Confirming the renewed push to attract industry to the state, a senior official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said: “Yes, we are sounding out global Big Tech firms such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft, as well as Indian players like Reliance and the Adanis, to invest in West Bengal. We are in talks with them and the response has been positive for setting up data centres as well as R&D centres in the state.”
West Bengal has lagged behind in information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS). The state accounted for just 2.1 per cent of total software exports from Software Technology Parks of India (STPIs) and Special Economic Zone in FY25, ranking seventh among states. Karnataka led with a 35 per cent share, followed by Maharashtra (19.1 per cent), Telangana (15.3 per cent), Tamil Nadu (12.8 per cent), Haryana (5.3 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (4.6 per cent).