Centre tapping Big Tech companies for data centres, R&D in West Bengal

Confirming the renewed push to attract industry to the state, a senior official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said: “Yes, we are sounding out global Big Tech firms such as Google, Amaz­on and Microsoft, as well as Indian players like Reliance and the Adanis, to invest in West Bengal. We are in talks with them and the response has been positive for setting up data centres as well as R&D centres in the state.”