CERC draft regulations on mkt coupling do not serve consumer interest: IEX

Days after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) proposed market coupling for centralised power market price discovery through draft regulations, a senior official at India Energy Exchange said that the move does not serve consumer interest, while adding that it does not meaningfully enhance market depth.

“In the present form, the draft does not serve any interest of consumers and does not meaningfully enhance market depth,” said Rohit Bajaj, joint managing director, Indian Energy Exchange.

In the draft amendment to the CERC (Power Market) Regulations, 2021, the regulator has designated Grid India as the market coupling operator (MCO) to centrally manage the price discovery process by combining buy and sell bids from all power exchanges into a single pool.