Home / Industry / News / Crude drops below $60 as Russia-Ukraine peace hopes weigh on prices

Crude drops below $60 as Russia-Ukraine peace hopes weigh on prices

Brent crude futures fell $1.11, or around 1.8 per cent, to $59.45 a barrel at 1023 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $55.71 a barrel, down $1.11, or nearly 2 per cent

Oil prices, Oil
Crude prices fall to May lows as Ukraine peace talks lift supply bets. (Representational image from Bloomberg)
Reuters LONDON, Dec 16
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Oil prices fell more than $1 on Tuesday to below $60 a barrel - the lowest since May this year - as prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appeared to strengthen, raising expectations of a potential easing of sanctions.

Brent crude futures fell $1.11, or around 1.8 per cent, to $59.45 a barrel at 1023 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $55.71 a barrel, down $1.11, or nearly 2 per cent.

"Brent has dropped this morning to below $60 per barrel for the first time in months, as the market assesses a potential peace deal resulting in additional Russian volumes becoming available and oversupplying the market further," said Rystad analyst Janiv Shah.

The US offered to provide NATO-style security guarantees for Kyiv and European negotiators reported progress in talks on Monday to end Russia's war in Ukraine, sparking optimism that an end to the conflict was closer.

Russia, meanwhile, said it was not willing to make any territorial concessions in talks on ending the Ukraine war, state news agency TASS quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.

"The grind in talks will be matched with the continued grind lower in prices as we enter 2026 with all it associated predictions of 'glut.' Brent will make a fresh year-to-date low, but will not break below $55 a barrel before the year is out," said PVM Oil Associates analyst John Evans.

Adding to the pressure, soft Chinese economic data released on Monday further fuelled concerns that global demand may not be strong enough to absorb recent supply growth, said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore in a note.

China's factory output growth slowed to a 15-month low, official data showed. Retail sales also grew at their slowest pace since December 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fears of an oversupply were marginally offset by the US seizing an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week, but traders and analysts said a glut of floating storage and a surge in Chinese buying from Venezuela in anticipation of sanctions were also limiting the market impact of the move.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre proposes removing 50% cap on coal sales from captive mines

IFFCO yet to submit nano urea evaluation report, sales lag production

Premium

CCI recovered 46% of ₹2,888 cr penalty in last 3 years: Annual report

IIT Madras study: PEM electrolysers can cut power use in green hydrogen

Govt introduces bill in Lok Sabha to hike FDI in insurance sector to 100%

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictOil PricesCrude Oil Price

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story