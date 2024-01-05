DDA new scheme: 138 super HIG flats booked on first day in e-auction mode

A total 274 apartments, including seven penthouses and 138 super HIG flats, being offered by the DDA in e-auction mode as part of its new housing scheme, were booked on Friday, officials said.

The registration for these flats began on November 30 and the e-auction began on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In today's e-auction, a total 274 flats were booked, including 129 MIG flats, 138 super HIG flats and seven penthouses," a senior official said.

There was "fierce competition" among the bidders during the entire process, signifying "high demand for DDA (Delhi Development Authority) flats," he said.

The premium received was as much as 80 per cent in some cases, the DDA official said.

The 'Diwali Special Housing Scheme - 2023' entails the disposal of newly built or soon-to-be completed flats through an end-to-end online system.

There are 14 penthouses in Dwarka's Sector 19B, 170 super HIGs and 946 HIGs, while Sector 14 and Lok Nayak Puram have 316 and 647 MIGs, respectively, the DDA had earlier said.

The last date for online registration to participate in the e-auction and submission of online EMD (earnest money deposit) was December 29.

The final submission of applications was to be on January 1.

The online e-auction will commence on January 5, the officials had earlier said.

The registration for flats offered on a 'first come, first serve' basis began on November 24 and the scheme will close on March 31, they said.

The flats under the 'first come, first serve' scheme are located in Narela, Dwarka and Lok Nayak Puram.

The highest decision-making body of the DDA on November 16 approved launching the scheme.