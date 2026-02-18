DDA removes separate parking charges from flat prices in housing schemes

In move that will provide relief to home buyers, the Delhi Development Authority has decided to remove separate parking charges from the total flat price in its housing schemes, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a recent order, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has directed that the total cost of parking construction shall be included in the overall project expenditure.

"No separate or additional cost on account of car garage, scooter garage and covered or uncovered parking shall be included in the total cost of the flat," the order states.

The total cost of constructing parking spaces will now be included in the total expenditure incurred for the housing pockets to calculate the Plinth Area Rate (PAR) of flats, the order added.