DGCA directs airlines to inform passengers of rights via SMS, WhatsApp

The DGCA said airlines must share the passenger charter link via SMS or WhatsApp when a ticket is booked and display it on tickets and websites to inform passengers of their rights

Flight, plane, Airplane
The DGCA asked the airlines to implement it by March 27, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has instructed all airlines to actively inform passengers about their rights and passenger-centric regulations.  
 
According to the DGCA's directive, airlines must share the online link to the passenger charter, available on the Ministry of Civil Aviation's website, via SMS or WhatsApp when a ticket is booked. This information should be prominently displayed on airline tickets and websites to ensure passengers are aware of their rights.
 
The DGCA issued this directive on March 7, requiring airlines to implement it by March 27, 2025. SpiceJet has already made the necessary updates, while other airlines are in the process of modifying their systems to enhance communication regarding passenger rights, including flight delays, cancellations, denied boarding, and baggage issues. Several airlines have confirmed that they will comply with the guidelines as soon as possible.
 
IndiGo has informed the regulator that passengers booking tickets can access the passenger charter by clicking on the ‘Click Here’ link located in the right-hand panel under the "Notes" section. This link directs them to the DGCA's PDF file.
 
The passenger charter is also available on IndiGo’s website under the ‘Quick Links’ section for easy access.
 

Airfare data dispute

 
The DGCA and Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, are at odds over a directive requiring carriers to provide detailed airfare data from the past two years.

The regulator has requested comprehensive passenger fare information, including booking dates and base fares, to examine pricing trends following public concerns over high airfares during peak travel periods. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), DGCA’s digitisation partner, has been tasked with analyzing the data, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
However, airlines have opposed sharing this information, arguing that it is commercially sensitive and proprietary.
 
(With agency inputs)
First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

